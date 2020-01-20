As the proud parents they are, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova like to share the cutest images of their adorable twins Nicholas and Lucy with fans and followers. We have seen the little ones playing, singing, dancing and laughing in the photos and videos posted on social media, but we have also had the chance to see that, when in the company of his twins, Enrique’s playful side comes out and he becomes just like a big kid. The latest pictures the Subeme la radio singer posted online not only have proved this but also have melted the hearts of fans and celebrity pals like Thalia or Giselle Blondet.

“Please, no more kisses,” the star wrote as a caption of a beautiful new snap where he is enjoying a swim in crystal clear waters with one of the toddlers. The two-year-old puts a hand in front of his daddy’s mouth, seemingly to stop his attempts to land a kiss. “Qué belleza,” commented Puerto Rican actress Giselle Blondet, while Thalia posted heart-eyed emojis.

©enriqueiglesias The Spanish singer “chills” while Nicholas and Lucy happily play in the garden

Clearly, Enrique has enjoyed a full-on weekend with the twins as, in another image previously shared, the singer shows Nicholas and Lucy playing in the garden while he finds a minute to relax, laying on the grass. “Chillin’,” he commented this time, along with the picture that appears to have been taken by a drone.

The Bailamos singer and former tennis star Anna Kournikova have been an item since 2003 and together with their twins, they have created a stable, happy family. While they have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight and generally avoided appearing together at public events, they give little glimpses of their family life and joy as parents, and we have to thank them for that, Nicholas and Lucy could not be more adorable!