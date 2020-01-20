Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are the definition of friendly exes. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star made sure that he was around after accepting his SAG Award to see his former leading lady’s acceptance speech. After Jennifer won the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, the star was captured backstage celebrating her win. Brad stood in front of a screen and let out a celebratory yell as he watched Jennifer get onstage to accept her award.

The cutest moment of the night? Brad Pitt made sure to catch Jennifer Aniston's #SAGAwards win backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Before taking his seat, Brad stuck around for the entire acceptance speech. This wasn’t the only special moment the two shared during the evening. When Brad took the stage to accept the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Friends star was full of celebrations. During his speech, Brad joked about how his role was inspired by his real life.