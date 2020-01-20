Joaquin Phoenix

SAG Awards 2020: The complete winners list

These stars took home the awards for their work in film and TV

The night was dedicated exclusively to the actors and they sure did shine! The 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards aired Sunday, January 19 in Los Angeles. In celebration of the best shows and films, some of the biggest names took home what they call one of the most important awards. It’s the night were actors celebrate actors – and there was no denying that there were big wins and big speeches.

Here is a look at all of the winners from the 2020 SAG Awards.

Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by and Ensemble in Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Celebrity Sightings In New York - August 14, 2019©\nGettyImages\n
Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the award for Outstanding Performance by and Ensemble in Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern- Marriage Story

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Brad Pitt, SAG Awards©GettyImages
Brad Pitt won for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

The Friends alum took home a prize on Sunday
The Friends alum took home a prize on Sunday

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Joaquin Phoenix©GettyImages
The Puerto Rican-born actor took home the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actress in a Leading Role

Renée Zellweger - Judy 

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Parasite



