SAG Awards 2020: The complete winners list

The night was dedicated exclusively to the actors and they sure did shine! The 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards aired Sunday, January 19 in Los Angeles. In celebration of the best shows and films, some of the biggest names took home what they call one of the most important awards. It’s the night were actors celebrate actors – and there was no denying that there were big wins and big speeches.
Here is a look at all of the winners from the 2020 SAG Awards.
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by and Ensemble in Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern- Marriage Story
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actress in a Leading Role
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Parasite