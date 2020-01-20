SAG Awards 2020: The complete winners list

The night was dedicated exclusively to the actors and they sure did shine! The 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards aired Sunday, January 19 in Los Angeles. In celebration of the best shows and films, some of the biggest names took home what they call one of the most important awards. It’s the night were actors celebrate actors – and there was no denying that there were big wins and big speeches.

Here is a look at all of the winners from the 2020 SAG Awards.

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by and Ensemble in Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

©

GettyImages

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the award for Outstanding Performance by and Ensemble in Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern- Marriage Story

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame



©GettyImages Brad Pitt won for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role