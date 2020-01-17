It’s the return of the Dirty Boy, baby and we can thank Steve Aoki. The DJ and Colombian super star Maluma dropped their latest single Maldad on Friday, January 17. Fans were in for a bigger treat with the release of the music video on the same day. Maldad is the 11th single from Steve’s upcoming album, Neon Future IV. The track is the perfect mash up of the EDM producer and the Latin music King’s distinct styles.

©@steveaoki Maluma and Steve Aoki dropped their latest single Maldadn

Maldad, which translates to evil, sees the 25-year-old singing over Steve’s Middle Eastern and Latin fused rhythms. Even hotter is the video. Maluma and Steve turn up the party as things get a little dark, but of course, sexy.

“Being part of this track with Steve is creatively fulfilling as he is an EDM pioneer,” Maluma told Rollingstone. “I am a fan of his achievements and everything he’s done to pave the way for merging music and culture. I am so excited for everyone to see and hear this collaboration and continuing to work toward global fusion.”

Don’t wait any longer, watch the video below and judge for yourself. Be careful, you won’t stop dancing.