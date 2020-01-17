Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is breaking his silence after the death of his father. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star took to his social media to pen a message in honor of his late father, wrestling legend Rocky Johnson. “I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand.”

The message continued: “The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side.”

Rocky’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, in his tribute the WWE superstar turned actor reveled that his father’s death was sudden. Dwayne, 47, ended his post with one final wish for his father.