There’s (almost) a new Hollywood couple in town! Actors Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant are playing matchmakers and setting up their parents after joking that Matthew’s mom Mary, 88, and Hugh’s dad James, 91, would make a great couple. "His father's 91, my mother's 88," Matthew told Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new flick The Gentlemen. "Yeah, why not? Next week, they're supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night.”

©GettyImages Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant are setting up their parents on a date

The 50-year-old actor added that he has one pivotal requirement when setting up his mother. “They have to be over 85.” Matthew’s co-star Hugh also chimed in and joked that the meeting between the two parents will most likely be “red hot.”

The idea to set up their parents first came about last December when the two actors did a joint interview with Mashable and discussed Matthew’s holiday plans with his mother who the family adorably call Kmack. “Would your 87-year-old mother like a nice 91-year-old Englishman? She still married? Your dad still alive?,” Hugh jokingly asked Matthew who responded with: “No, no, pop moved on in ’92. And then her second man of 19 years just moved on two years ago, so she’s single and vital.” In the end, the two came to the conclusion their parents would be the perfect match. “We should set this up!,” Hugh beamed.