Camila Cabello had some help from her boyfriend Shawn Mendes when she defended James Corden during the latest installment of Riff-Off. On Thursday, January 16, the Shameless singer popped by to remind the Late Late Show host that music from 2019 is better than music from 1999. Camila started the battle with her rendition of the Grammy-nominated Lil Nas X hit, Old Town Road. James politely followed up with Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca. Feeling a little attacked by the classic, Camila fired back “Really impressive, Rick Martin? Okay, boomer.”

Shortly after the burn, the host fired by with the Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas classic, Smooth. That wasn’t enough, Camila pulled out her version of her boyfriend’s hit If I Can’t Have You and the crowd – and James – went wild.

©Youtube Camila Cabello challenged James Corden to a Riff-Off

Camila, 22, and Shawn, 21, who have been dating since July have a lot to celebrate. The pair were nominated in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards for their chart-topping hit Señorita. Camila is set to hit the stage for the second year in a row. It’s no telling if she will be joined by her beau.

Shawn took to his social media to celebrate the news and give his lady a shout out. “@camila_cabello !!!!!!!!!! Thank you so much @recordingacademy! .” In October, the Liar singer opened up about working with her leading man for the song.