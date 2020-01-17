Selena Gomez is not afraid to ask for what she wants. On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer took to her social media stories to address her fans and ask them to stream her new album Rare. The reason? She wants to reach the no. 1 spot on the charts during the album’s first week out. According to the star, Rare is currently “neck to neck” with another album.

©@selenagomez Selena Gomez wants her album Rare to reach the no. 1 spot on the charts

"So I just found out that my album is neck to neck with another incredible artist," she said to the camera while laying in bed. ”I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me.” While promoting her new project, Selena has been incredibly open about what this album means to her and how it’s been her most personal work to date.

“This is again something I've dreamed about for so long,” she continued. “But regardless I just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it's just something that you all can enjoy and have. So, no worries either way I'm happy." Following her message to the fans, Selena and her friends went the extra mile to ensure her album reached the number one spot by going to several stores and buying the albums herself.

"Alright, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart," she said said to the camera while her friends laughed in the back. "Am I like kind of desperate for doing this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so rare. I'm very, very, very eager and excited for it to do...Just really stream the album!"

