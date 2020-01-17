It can’t be possible to get any cuter than Barack and Michelle Obama! In honor of his wife and former FLOTUS’ birthday, Barack dedicated a sweet post in her honor. “In every scene, you are my star @michelleobama ! Happy birthday, baby,” he wrote. Next to the caption was a series of unseen images of the happy couple in a photo booth that show them playfully posing for the camera and sharing a few sweet kisses. The love never falls short from the happy couple.
In October, the Becoming author took to her social media to write a special message in honor of their 27th wedding anniversary. “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to your next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next – while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”
Michelle, 56, and Barack, 58, are also proud parents to daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21. In addition to their love story, and Michelle’s b-day, the pair are celebrating an Oscar nomination. Higher Ground, the first documentary released by the duo’s production company was nominated in the Best Documentary category.
With two kids away at school, an Oscars nomination and property around the globe, the Obamas post-White House life is getting better and better. In July, Michelle opened up about the key to maintaining a successful marriage that withstood the politics, parenting and real life.
“My husband is my teammate. If we are going to win this game together, he has to be strong and he has to be okay with me being strong,” she said during a panel at Essence Fest in 2019. “I do not want a weak player on my team, nor does he. But sometimes, we accept weak in one another because it feels easy. And be cautious of the man or woman who wants just the easy person.”