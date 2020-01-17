It can’t be possible to get any cuter than Barack and Michelle Obama! In honor of his wife and former FLOTUS’ birthday, Barack dedicated a sweet post in her honor. “In every scene, you are my star @michelleobama ! Happy birthday, baby,” he wrote. Next to the caption was a series of unseen images of the happy couple in a photo booth that show them playfully posing for the camera and sharing a few sweet kisses. The love never falls short from the happy couple.

©@barackobama Barack Obama shared sweet pictures in honor of Michelle Obama’s birthday

In October, the Becoming author took to her social media to write a special message in honor of their 27th wedding anniversary. “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to your next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next – while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

Loading the player...

Michelle, 56, and Barack, 58, are also proud parents to daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21. In addition to their love story, and Michelle’s b-day, the pair are celebrating an Oscar nomination. Higher Ground, the first documentary released by the duo’s production company was nominated in the Best Documentary category.