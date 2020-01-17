While the world is teeming with excitement over Gina Rodriguez’s new Disney + show Diary of a Future President, no one is more excited than Eva Longoria. The 44-year-old actress took to her social media to share how thrilled she is for the new series, which premiered today (January 17) on the streaming service.

Eva Longoria sent Gina Rodriguez a sweet message following the premiere of her new show Diary of a Future President

“Congrats [Gina Rodriguez] on your new project,” the Desperate Housewives alum wrote on her stories along with the poster for the show. The series tells the story of 12-year-old Cuban-American girl Elena (Tess Romero) who narrates her life as she tries to survive middle school and begins her path to becoming the president of the United States. Gina, who plays an older Elena once she is the President, serves as one of the show’s producers with her company I Can & I Will.

Eva continued her message with a nod to the show’s Latinx cast and crew by writing the hashtags “representation matters” and “Latinas.” Not only does it feature Latinx stars like Gina, Tess and Orange is the New Black star Selenis Leyva, the show is also directed by a Latina woman Ilana Peña. Eva and Gina have been candid about wanting to have more Latinx representation in Hollywood. The Grand Hotel star recently teamed up with other Latinx actors to join the initiative LA Collab, a project that is working towards “doubling the Latino representation in Hollywood by 2030.”