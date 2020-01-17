Penelope Cruz dazzles on Premios Feroz&#39; red carpet in Chanel gown

Penelope Cruz gets emotional talking about her childhood in stunning appearance at Premios Feroz

The actress attended the Spanish award ceremony in a Chanel gown and shared sweet memories of the past on the red carpet

Penelope Cruz attended the prestigious Premios Feroz held in her home city of Madrid in Spain on January 17. The Spanish actress – who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Almodovar’s film Pain and Glory – was a vision in a Chanel outfit. And although she didn’t win, she had a very emotional evening. The 45-year-old looked fabulous in a classic black and white jacket revamped for the occasion with sequins – instead of the iconic tweed fabric –and a long black tulle skirt.

Penelope Cruz poses in Chanel at Premios Feroz's red carpet©GettyImages
Penelope looked stunning in a sequined jacket and tulled skirt by Chanel

The Spanish star seemed very happy to be so close to the place where she dreamt of being a film star as a little girl and shared some sweet memories of those moments: “I have just passed by the street where my school is, and the street I used to take to go to my mom’s hair salon,” she said shortly after arriving on the red carpet. Although she is an acclaimed international artist, Penelope has a strong bond with Alcobendas, a small city close to the capital where some of her relatives still live.

Penelope Cruz lookalike sister Monica Premios Feroz©GettyImages
The actress was accompanied by her lookalike sister Monica

The actress attended the ceremony with her look-alike sister Monica, who was stunning in a long black gown with a sexy sheer lace back. “It is a very special night,” Penelope’s younger sister said, “it’s shaking things up for me, we were raised here, it’s the place we have been living for a long time.”

