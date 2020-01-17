Penelope Cruz attended the prestigious Premios Feroz held in her home city of Madrid in Spain on January 17. The Spanish actress – who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Almodovar’s film Pain and Glory – was a vision in a Chanel outfit. And although she didn’t win, she had a very emotional evening. The 45-year-old looked fabulous in a classic black and white jacket revamped for the occasion with sequins – instead of the iconic tweed fabric –and a long black tulle skirt.

©GettyImages Penelope looked stunning in a sequined jacket and tulled skirt by Chanel

The Spanish star seemed very happy to be so close to the place where she dreamt of being a film star as a little girl and shared some sweet memories of those moments: “I have just passed by the street where my school is, and the street I used to take to go to my mom’s hair salon,” she said shortly after arriving on the red carpet. Although she is an acclaimed international artist, Penelope has a strong bond with Alcobendas, a small city close to the capital where some of her relatives still live.