Shakira is fully immersed in preps for her upcoming performance for the half time show at the Superbowl. The Colombian singer will share the stage with Jennifer Lopez on February 2, in what is set to be an amazing Latin celebration. The 42-year-old often shares images of how she keeps in shape with grueling workout routines, but in a new video she posted on social media, we see her being trained by two demanding little individuals! We are talking about the adorable children she shares with soccer star Gerard Pique. Six-year old Milan and four-year old Sasha join in their mom’s session while her latest collaboration with Anuel AA - Me gusta - sounds in the background. Shakira tries to focus but with two cheeky boys throwing gym balls at her, it looks complicated! “Mom’s life,” she wrote alongside the video. We feel your pain, Shakira!

More about shakira

celebrity workouts