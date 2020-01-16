The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards are on the horizon and HOLA! USA couldn’t be more excited. Music’s biggest night is set to bring some of the biggest and best performances, moments and content from the biggest and best of the music industry! In anticipation for the event, we have put together a list of some of our favorite artists and songs that received nominations this year. While you prepare your predictions list, have Camila Cabello, MalumaLizzo and more of the nominees prove why they made the cut! Listen below and judge for yourself.