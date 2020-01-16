Mariah Carey’s 2020 is already starting off big. The Honey singer will officially be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame after decades in the music game. While the news isn’t a shock to her Lambs and those in the entertainment industry, the diva was beyond shocked to receive the honor. “I can't believe it... The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters - both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! @songwritershof.” Next to the announcement, the Touch My Body singer shared a picture of her smiling from ear to ear.

©@mariahcarey Mariah Carey celebrated her induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame

Mariah is in good company, as she will be joined by The Neptunes, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Rick Kowels, Eurythmics and William Stevenson who will all be honored during the ceremony that will be held in New York in June.

The mommy-of-two wasn’t the only one excited about the news. Kris Jenner took to the comments section to write “Congratulations.” Reese Witherspoon chimed in “Wow.” Mariah has left her mark in the music industry. The superstar has more # 1 hits than any other solo artist (19 to be exact). Mariah also recently got her holiday hit All I Want For Christmas is You to the number one spot for the first time in 25 years, and broke another record when the single dropped completely off the Hot 100 charts.