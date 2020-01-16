Move over Instagram! Tik Tok is becoming the new IT app and some Latina celebs are already getting on board – including Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and more. If you were one of the millions of users who had Vine, then you might already love Tik Tok without knowing it.

©Tik Tok @jlo JLo gave a glimpse of her rehearsal for the upcoming Super Bowl LIV

The addictive app is a space where creativity abounds and you’ll get trapped in a rabbithole of hilarious clips that will make you LOL, see some serious dance moves and wild viral trends.

To get to know a little more, we spoke with the CEO of Influencer Marketing Agency, Alessandro Bogliari, to get some insights on how the video app works. “You don’t even have to sign up and the app will show you some of the best videos,” he told HOLA! USA when asked why people are eagerly tapping to download.

“Then, when you sign up, the AI [algorithm] will recognize your behavior in the app and will start showing you only videos that you should like based on what you engage with. I can easily spend one hour just scrolling on the ‘for you page’ without getting bored, [the] contents are so original and funny that it’s highly addicting,” he added.

©Tik Tok @selenagomez Selena is one of the Latin celebs you can follow on Tik Tok

With social media becoming a major part of our everyday lives, it’s important to know which social platforms best fit your interests, so you don’t go into overload. “TikTok accepts you for who you are, memes and references to tv shows, music and art is huge,” said Alessandro about how it differs from other social platforms. “TikTok is one-to-many-to-many, which means that from one video you can get thousands of remixes and duets. The domino effect of a trend can be crazy viral!” he explained.