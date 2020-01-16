Another week, another #TBT. Celebrities are always posting epic throwback pictures (like Sofia Vergara and her legendary 90s pics in Miami). However, there’s another star who proving he’s got the social media chops when it comes to sharing vintage photos. Enrique Iglesias just gave fans a glimpse into his life before stardom with the ultimate throwback photo that featured the singer with three of his siblings.

©@enriqueiglesias Enrique Iglesias shared a throwback photo of him and his three brothers

“TBT Brothers in Arms,” the 44-year-old captioned the sweet photo that featured him and his three brothers posing in a cheerleader-like stance. Enrique and Julio Iglesias, Jr. stand above the other two brothers—Miguel and Rodrigo—who are bent down on the floor holding their brothers up.

The singer, who is married to tennis star Anna Kournikova and has two children, has been candid about his relationship with his family, including his famous father Julio Iglesias. “At 18, I separated from my family completely and it was difficult,” he confessed to ICON magazine. “I left and for ten years I had absolutely no contact with my father.” According to Enrique, he wanted to pursue his career his own way. "I suffered a lot. But what I felt for my music gave me strength. And, above all, I pursued the goal to do it my way."