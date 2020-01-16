There’s one song that every singer dreams of performing – and these stars have done it. The Star- Spangled Banner, also known as The National Anthem, has been performed (and judged) by various artists. It was recently announced, that Demi Lovato will do the honors and perform the tune during the Super Bowl LIV on February 2.
In honor of her latest gig, let’s take a look back at her and the other Latinos who have carried the note and put their own twist on the song.
Sofia Carson
The Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionists star celebrated the 241st birthday of America when she performed during the A Capital Fourth special in Washington, D.C.
Demi Lovato
Prior to landing her gig at Super Bowl LIV, the Sorry Not Sorry singer gave an amazing performance during the highly publicized boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in 2017. Prior, she performed it during the World Series in 2014 and 2012.
Marc Anthony
*cue the waterworks* Marc Anthony moved the crowd to tears when he performed during the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
Becky G
It was a “dream come true” for Becky G who sang the National Anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in August 2019. The hometown superstar wore a custom jersey in honor of the occasion.
Luis Fonsi
Prior to the success of Despacito, Luis wowed the world with his impressive performance of America’s song in 2011, ahead of the Miami Dolphins v. Houston Texans football game.
Christina Aguilera
The Beautiful singer has had two chances at performing the Star-Spangled Banner on the big stage. In 2010, the Dirty singer did a flawless rendition of the song during the NBA finals. However, in 2011, Christina notably flubbed the lyrics during her performance at the Super Bowl.
Mariah Carey
In 2002 Mariah shook off the criticism after her she performed her pre-recorded version of the song during the 2002 Super Bowl. It was all in the name of show business, as according to the star, the stadium’s echo presented sound issues.
Jamie Camil
Pulling double duty, the Coco star sang the Mexican National Anthem and the Star-Spangled Banner during the Dodgers v. Rockies game in 2015. It was the first time anyone hand sung the Mexican anthem at the stadium.
Fergie
Who could forget when the former Black Eyed Peas songstress put her own spin on the classic during the 2018 NBA All-Star game? Fergie’s performance went viral and garnered plenty of reactions and memes from the internet. In 2011, she delivered a performance during a Monday Night Football game.