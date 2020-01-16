

There’s one song that every singer dreams of performing – and these stars have done it. The Star- Spangled Banner, also known as The National Anthem, has been performed (and judged) by various artists. It was recently announced, that Demi Lovato will do the honors and perform the tune during the Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

In honor of her latest gig, let’s take a look back at her and the other Latinos who have carried the note and put their own twist on the song.

Sofia Carson

The Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionists star celebrated the 241st birthday of America when she performed during the A Capital Fourth special in Washington, D.C.

Demi Lovato

Prior to landing her gig at Super Bowl LIV, the Sorry Not Sorry singer gave an amazing performance during the highly publicized boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in 2017. Prior, she performed it during the World Series in 2014 and 2012.

Marc Anthony

*cue the waterworks* Marc Anthony moved the crowd to tears when he performed during the 2012 Democratic National Convention.