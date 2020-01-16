Selena Gomez is on an upward path of empowerment with her latest endeavor. The Lose You to Love Me singer took to social media to share with her 166 million followers how she is commemorating her latest studio album Rare with a small and personal (rather permanent) detail. Early Thursday, January 16, the singer-actress revealed that she had gotten some new ink in honor of her new album — an album that she has stated was transformative for her. Selena paid a visit to the Bang Bang Tattoo parlor in New York to have her new tattoo done.

In the post, The Heart Wants What it Wants singer shared a video and photo of her new tattoo, which was done in a simple and chic font located under her ear and jawline. She captioned the carousel “Did it again @bangbangnyc [butterfly emoji] rare,” giving away that it’s not the first time that she has gotten inked before (although this one is the most visible). The Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation voice actress has revealed in the past that the road to her latest album was a long and often-time difficult one for her as she was coming to terms with her past and how to be kinder to herself in the future.