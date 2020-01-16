Eugenio Derbez’s new animated series The Casagrandes is a cartoon meant for Latinx families. It tells the story of a family’s adventures once they move in with their multi-generational Mexican-American extended family above their local Mercado. "We can finally see us, Latinos, reflected on screen,” Eugenio tells HOLA! USA. “I think we need that in this country, we are millions of Latinos and we finally have a series that is talking about us.”

This month, fans of the show will continue the journey with the fun family when the eighth episode premieres on January 20. Titled “Operation Dad,” the story will follow Ronnie Anne (Izabella Alvarez) as she tries to convince her father Dr. Santiago (voiced by Eugenio Derbez) to stop working as a physician in Peru and move to the city where she and her family live. From the home dynamic to the many traditions, The Casagrandes sheds a spotlight on how Latinx families live.

“The series is about family, how we bond with each other, how we succeed through our problems and stay united,” Eugenio continued. “Understanding that at the end of the day, we all love each other, so there is a lot of love behind this series and I think this is the main message of the show.”

You can watch an exclusive clip above and catch the full episode on Monday, January 20, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT).