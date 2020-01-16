Demi Lovato is heading to the big dance! On Thursday, January 16, the Tell Me You Love Me singer shared some exciting news with her fans. “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL.” The performance is part of Demi’s official return to the stage following her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. Along with the announcement was a picture of the singer surrounded by trees with the words “Super Bowl LIV Anthem Singer.”

Demi joins Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who will share the bill for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The news comes a day after it was revealed that the Confident performer will take the stage on January 26, at the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv.”

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIV in Miami

The performance will mark Demi’s official return to the stage. The moment has been a long time coming for the pop superstar who has been hinting at new music to her fans for the past few months. Demi took to her social media to share pictures of her in the studio via her stories.

2020 has already been shaping up to be massive for her return. Last week, the star made her debut on the final season of Will and Grace. In December, the Sorry songstress opened up about the latest chapter in her life and the lessons she has learned throughout the years.