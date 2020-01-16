Since Netflix announced the second season of Luis Miguel: The Series last October, fans speculated whether or not the cast would return for the new episodes. Some days ago, Diego Boneta confirmed via social media he will continue to play El Sol de Mexico in his adult years and there would be an incredible transformation. Now, Juanpa Zurita is also confirming the exciting news. The actor recently confirmed he will also keep playing Luis Miguel’s younger brother Alex, and like Diego, he will also have a transformation.

©GettyImages Diego Boneta and Juanpa Zurita will return to Luis Miguel the series

“In 2020, Alex’s search will continue. ¿how old do you think I am?,” wrote the actor while posting one of the images from the series where it is evident that time has passed by. During the first season, Juanpa’s character, Alejandro Basteri, was focused on finding her mother, Marcela. And it looks like in this new stage, he will not surrender. Not a teenager anymore, now Alex’s gaze is surrounded by a circle of wrinkles.