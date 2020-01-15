Don’t expect to see Eva Mendes on the big screen for a while. In a recent chat via her social media, the Place Beyond the Pines star revealed why fans haven’t seen her in movies as of late. After a fan posed the question in the comments, the mother-of-two revealed the sweet reason. “Hi! When there’s something worthwhile to be apart of,” she began. “As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do. There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that.”

©GettyImages Eva Mendes shared that motherhood has come before her desire to act

She continued: “I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020.” Eva’s last role was in 2014’s Lost River. Since taking a break from the big screen, the doting mom and he longtime love Ryan Gosling have welcomed their daughters, Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three.

Loading the player...

If you would have asked the Hitch star if she would have seen motherhood taking the front seat ahead of her career – she wouldn’t have guessed it. In 2019, she shared why she decided to make the change. “Ryan Gosling happened,” she told Women’s Health. “I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. I was very specific to him.”