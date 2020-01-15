Dayanara Torres could not be any happier (even if she wished it). The Puerto Rican beauty is on the last leg of her melanoma treatments, after having being diagnosed early 2019 with the disease. The Mira Quién Baila All Stars judge recently shared a photo of her latest trip accompanied by her the two loving sons that she shares with Marc Anthony, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz.

©@dayanarapr Dayanara Torres was joined by her sons Cristian and Ryan for her 16th cancer treatment

Understandably emotional to be reaching her final few treatments, the former Miss Universe — who was crowned in 1993 — has shared this process with her social media followers and fans since she first started her treatments last year (she’s gone in for treatments for about a year every 21 days).

“The countdown begins. Always blessed... Thank you to everyone who has prayed for me, everyone whose kept me in their thoughts and shared their well-wishes,” shared the mamá-of-two in a post where she is surrounded by an abundance of love and support. “Thank you to my Reina Madre Lela for being here for me and holding my hand during this difficult journey for all of us,” continued Dayanara.



©@dayanarapr Dayanara also thanked her mother for all her support during this difficult time in her life

The former beauty queen also thanked her two sons, Cristian and Ryan, who she shares with singer-actor Marc Anthony. “A very big thanks to my boys for their unwavering support and for taking care of me, for their hugs that fill my soul and for praying to God every day for me and Puerto Rico” shared Dayanara.