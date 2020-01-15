Snuggles come before the Super Bowl! Jennifer Lopez made that clear with her latest social media post. “Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time,” she captioned a photo of her featuring her and Marc Anthony’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. In the picture, JLo lays in between her two coconuts as they take on their homework. Emme is all in as her mommy plays with her hair. Max however, is in a world of his own as he is cuddled up to his mother on the opposite side of the bed listening to music and doing some reading.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez took a break from Super Bowl rehearsals to cuddle her twins

Missing from the sweet picture is her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The Dinero singer has been occupying her time outside of her family life with rehearsal for her big moment at the Super Bowl Halftime show. In the run up to the performance, the On the Floor singer has given her fans a sneak peek at what’s to come.

“It’s 3 weeks until the Super Bowl so I’m giving you a sneak peak into my half time performance. Head over to my TikTok to check it out. This week take on the challenge and dance to On The Floor with me!!! I’ll reshare some of my favorites. #JLoSuperBowlChallenge #Challenge #SuperBowlLIV.”