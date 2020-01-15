October 2019 marked the end of Maluma and Natalia Barulich’s relationship. Following their breakup, the Felices Los 4 singer was romantically linked to Winnie Harlow. However, everything seems to indicate someone else has captured the Colombian singer’s heart as photos from his recent trip to Aspen, Colorado showed him enjoying his stay alongside a stunning woman.

©@vivirubin Vivien Rubin, the 29-year-old Russian model that may have captured Maluma’s heart

We’re talking about Vivien Rubin, who judging by the recent photographs, could be Maluma's new love interest. So what do we know about this gorgeous woman?

©@vivirubin Vivien is involved in the world of fashion and has her own clothing line

According to her bio on social media, she is a stylist and owner of Rare Gale Clothing, a company she promotes as a women’s fashion brand that’s highly affordable to the public.

©@vivirubin Maluma was photographed alongside the model during his vacation in Aspen, Colorado

Moreover, she’s very active on social media and gathers more than 600,000. Vivien mostly shares her photoshoots, personal activities and flaunts her excellent figure.