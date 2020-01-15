Maluma y su nueva conquista, la modelo rusa Vivien Rubin

Vivien Rubin: The Russian model that may have captured Maluma’s heart

The gorgeous model is a stylist and owns her own clothing brand

BY
LEER EN ESPAñOL

October 2019 marked the end of Maluma and Natalia Barulich’s relationship. Following their breakup, the Felices Los 4 singer was romantically linked to Winnie Harlow. However, everything seems to indicate someone else has captured the Colombian singer’s heart as photos from his recent trip to Aspen, Colorado showed him enjoying his stay alongside a stunning woman.

Vivien Rubin, novia Maluma©@vivirubin
Vivien Rubin, the 29-year-old Russian model that may have captured Maluma’s heart

We’re talking about Vivien Rubin, who judging by the recent photographs, could be Maluma's new love interest. So what do we know about this gorgeous woman?

MORE:

Christmas came early for Maluma as he celebrates special news

Vivien Rubin, novia Maluma©@vivirubin
Vivien is involved in the world of fashion and has her own clothing line

According to her bio on social media, she is a stylist and owner of Rare Gale Clothing, a company she promotes as a women’s fashion brand that’s highly affordable to the public.

Vivien Rubin, novia Maluma©@vivirubin
Maluma was photographed alongside the model during his vacation in Aspen, Colorado

Moreover, she’s very active on social media and gathers more than 600,000. Vivien mostly shares her photoshoots, personal activities and flaunts her excellent figure.

MORE:

Maluma makes drastic change to his hair – see the new look



More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES