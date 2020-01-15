October 2019 marked the end of Maluma and Natalia Barulich’s relationship. Following their breakup, the Felices Los 4 singer was romantically linked to Winnie Harlow. However, everything seems to indicate someone else has captured the Colombian singer’s heart as photos from his recent trip to Aspen, Colorado showed him enjoying his stay alongside a stunning woman.
We’re talking about Vivien Rubin, who judging by the recent photographs, could be Maluma's new love interest. So what do we know about this gorgeous woman?
According to her bio on social media, she is a stylist and owner of Rare Gale Clothing, a company she promotes as a women’s fashion brand that’s highly affordable to the public.
Moreover, she’s very active on social media and gathers more than 600,000. Vivien mostly shares her photoshoots, personal activities and flaunts her excellent figure.