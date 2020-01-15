Family first! Christina Aguilera shared a special post in honor of her son’s birthday. The Beautiful singer posted a picture featuring her son Max and her ex-husband Jordan Bratman. “We make blended families work. It’s a beautiful thing.” Next to the caption was a picture of Xtina and Jordan’s 12-year-old son Max wrapping his arms around his mommy while Jordan places a cake in front of her. The pair celebrated their son’s birthday on January 12. Shortly before, the star turned 39 on December 18.

Christina and Jordan, 42, ended their relationship in 2011. The pair tied the knot in November 2005. Since ending their relationship, the Genie in a Bottle singer is now engaged to Matthew Rutler, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Summer Rain.

©@xtina Christina Aguilera shared a picture of her ex-husband Jordan Bratman

In honor of her little man’s birthday, the singer took to her social media to dedicate a sweet post. Although you may have outgrown all the parties I’ve always loved throwing you since you were younger, I’ll never grow tired of celebrating the most incredible, amazing person you are...have become and continue to be. You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I’m so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you - because those are rare, natural instincts that can’t be taught! You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you’re in.”

©@xtina Christina gave a special birthday shoutout to Max

The message continued: “I love being your mom - thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow. I can’t wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you and what exciting things life brings your way. I know whatever lies ahead, you will always dive head first in knowing yourself, navigating the path you want to be on and sharing the light you shine no matter where you go.”