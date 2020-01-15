You may know her as Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunning model girlfriend, but Camila Morrone is making a name for herself. The 22-year-old is part of WSJ Magazine’s Young Hollywood Portfolio and joins Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, 28 and 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe, 21, who were named the magazine’s rising stars of 2019 in music, film and entertainment. In her interview, Camila opened up about how being in the spotlight has affected her. 'More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity,' she told the magazine.

©campbelladdy Camila is part of WSJ Magazine’s Young Hollywood Portfolio

The model-actress grabbed plenty of attention when she was first associated with Leonardo in 2017. “It's a little bit of a bummer because you're really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime...people wish negative things upon you,” she continued.

But Camila isn’t allowing the negativity to get in her way of becoming a movie star. During her interview, the starlet shared she tries not to let others’ criticism “take away the joy of the craft that I get to do.”

©GettyImages The 22-year-old isn’t letting others’ negativity to block her rise to stardom

The Argentine beauty made her acting debut in 2013 in James Franco’s film, Bukowski. From there, she starred in 2018’s action film Death Wish, Augustine Frizzell’s Never Goin’ Back and in 2019 she earned acclaim for her role in Mickey And The Bear.