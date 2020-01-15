The performers list for the 2020 Grammys just keeps getting bigger and bigger! On Wednesday, January 15, the Recording Academy announced another round of stars who will take the stage during music’s biggest night. Camila Cabello will bring the Latina heat as one of the newly revealed performers. The Shameless songstress will make her return a year after she graced the stage with Ricky Martin and J Balvin during the ceremony in 2019. This year, the Cuban-American songstress and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes are nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single Señorita. So far, there is no word on whether the Canadian heartthrob will join her on stage.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello will take the stage during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards

In addition, four-time Latin Grammy award winning superstar Rosalía will also perform. The Spanish songstress brought down the house at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in November with a performance of her hits A Palé and Con Altura. The 26-year-old may have more to celebrate, as she is nominated for two awards.

Also taking the stage will be the Jonas Brothers, H.E.R., Tyler the Creator, Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Ariana Grande. One of the biggest performance announcements came from Demi Lovato, who shared that she will make her return to the world of music and the stage for the first time since her near-fatal overdose in 2018.