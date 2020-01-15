“Anything for Selenas!” Fans are now going to have the unique opportunity to see the iconic and legendary Queen of Tejano, Selena Qunitanilla, like never before thanks to photographer John Dyer. Starting January 15 through Sunday, July 5, a special exhibit called Selena Forever/Siempre Selena will be on display at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas. The photos that will be exhibited will be from two never-before-seen sessions that the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer took with the photographer in 1992 and 1995.



©John Dyer / @mcnayart Selena did two photo sessions with photographer John Dyer

In an official statement from the McNay Art Museum, they shared, “The McNay pays tribute to 90s icon, singer, designer, and Texas legend — Selena Quintanilla-Pérez — with five photographs by award-winning San Antonio photographer John Dyer. Selena was the subject of Dyer’s photo assignments for the cover of Más Magazine in 1992 and again for Texas Monthly in 1995, just months before she was tragically killed at age 23.”

Although only five images will be showcased during the exhibit, fans can see more pictures of the I Could Fall in Love singer on John Dyer’s official website.