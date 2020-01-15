First look at Ana de Armas in Netflix’s ‘Sergio’

The New Year is shaping up to be an exciting one for Ana de Armas. Aside from attending the Golden Globes as a first-time nominee for Knives Out, the Cuban-Spanish actress, 31, will be gracing the big screen this spring as the newest Bond girl in No Time to Die and starring in Netflix’s upcoming biopic Sergio. Ana stars alongside Narcos actor Wagner Moura in the streaming giant’s forthcoming flick that was inspired by the true story of UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello.

©Netflix Ana de Armas stars in Netflix's upcoming drama 'Sergio'

Wagner plays the charismatic and complex Sergio. As Sergio prepares for a simpler life with his partner Carolina Larriera (portrayed by Ana), he takes on one final assignment in Baghdad, which has plunged into chaos following the invasion of the US. The assignment was intended to be brief, but after a bomb goes off, the walls of the UN headquarters come crashing down on Sergio. Ana’s character is seen in the trailer arriving to the scene of the blast crying, “I need to find him.”

©Netflix The film arrives on Netflix and in select theaters April 17

Netflix notes that the movie “is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love.” Sergio will open in select theaters and begin streaming on Netflix April 17.