Look who it is! Salma Hayek has no problem showing off the love of her life, François-Henri Pinault on her social media. Now, there’s another man taking center stage. The Like a Boss star shared a rare photo featuring her father Sami Hayek Dominquez and fans couldn’t get enough of their love.

“One of my favorite memories of the holidays was taking my father to a @lakers game. We won !!!” /Una de las mejores memo rias de mis vacaciones fue llevar a mi papá a un partido de los #lakers. Ganamos!!! #LA #basketball.” In the sweet selfie, the 53-year-old is all smiles for the camera as she poses with her dad.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek and her father Sami had some courtside fun during a basketball game

Sami is just as sweet as he proudly holds up cotton candy. Salma and Sami have a close bond. The last time fans got a look at Sami was in November when his daughter dedicated a post to him in honor of his 82nd birthday.

“Yesterday I took this picture with my father who turns 82 today. Thank you for those Lebanese genes بابا !” Ayer me tomé esta foto con mi padre, quien hoy cumple 82 años. Gracias por esos genes libaneses papà. #lebanon #daddyslittlegirl.” In the photo, Sami was camera ready as he stood next to his daughter. Salma’s leading man looked straight at the camera while she playfully looked away.