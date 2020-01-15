The Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber saga went on for almost four years. Jelena, as fans used to call them, had a lot of reported ups-and-downs over the course of their on-and-off again relationship that played out in a very public way. Although both singers have moved on, Selena having found herself again through her mental health journey and Justin having married Hailey Baldwin, the two have used their former relationship for the inspiration of many of their songs.

From songs on her latest studio album Rare like Lose You To Love Me to Justin’s Sorry, fans everywhere can identify with the emotions both singers express through their respective music. It’s undeniable that there is an ample list of songs to listen to, but with each song you get a feel for what their at times tumultuous relationship was like for them — and we’ve gathered every single one of them below.

©GettyImages The two artists dated for much of their late teenage years and into their early 20s

Rare by Selena Gomez

Friends by Justin Bieber and Bloodpop