Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Love Song

Every song that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have ever written about each other

The former couple has used their relationship as inspiration for many of their biggest hits.

BY

The Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber saga went on for almost four years. Jelena, as fans used to call them, had a lot of reported ups-and-downs over the course of their on-and-off again relationship that played out in a very public way. Although both singers have moved on, Selena having found herself again through her mental health journey and Justin having married Hailey Baldwin, the two have used their former relationship for the inspiration of many of their songs.

From songs on her latest studio album Rare like Lose You To Love Me to Justin’s Sorry, fans everywhere can identify with the emotions both singers express through their respective music. It’s undeniable that there is an ample list of songs to listen to, but with each song you get a feel for what their at times tumultuous relationship was like for them — and we’ve gathered every single one of them below.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez©GettyImages
The two artists dated for much of their late teenage years and into their early 20s
MORE:

Selena Gomez says she's done with 'being silent' and giving herself 'away to people'

Rare by Selena Gomez

Friends by Justin Bieber and Bloodpop

Vulnerable by Selena Gomez

Mark My Words by Justin Bieber

People You Know by Selena Gomez

Nothing Like Us by Justin Bieber

MORE:

Selena Gomez reveals how her mental health journey ‘completely changed’ her life


Cut You Off by Selena Gomez

Recovery by Justin Bieber

Look at Her Now by Selena Gomez

Hold Tight by Justin Bieber

Lose You To LoveMe by Selena Gomez

Where Are U Now by Skrillex, Diplo, and Justin Bieber

MORE:

Justin Bieber reveals he has been struggling with Lyme disease


The Heart Wants What It Wants by Selena Gomez

All That Matters by Justin Bieber

Love Will Remember by Selena Gomez

What Do You Mean? by Justin Bieber

Heartbreaker by Justin Bieber

Sorry by Justin Bieber


More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES