In case you haven’t heard, Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of her upcoming IVY PARK x Adidas collection. To promote the highly-anticipated line, the singer has been gifting her famous friends a literal closet filled with the entire collection. The latest A-lister to receive the generous gift is fellow singer Cardi B. The 27-year-old star took to her social media to reveal her new wardrobe.

©GettyImages Cardi B was gifted Beyoncé’s new IVY PARK x Adidas collection

“Oh sh*t muthafu**ers, I just got home and look what I got,” the singer said in the social media video, showing off the oversized orange box. “Bi**h, Beyonce dead done gave me a closet,” she laughed as she opened and unveiled the collection inside the box. Inside, there are a variety of unisex pieces, ranging from shirts and pants to shoes and accessories. “That new [IVY PARK],” Cardi wrote alongside the clip. “Bomb.”

Loading the player...

Cardi isn’t the first celeb to be treated to the new collection—Beyoncé sent the big orange box to Ellen DeGeneres and actress Yara Shahidi. The IVY PARK x Adidas collection will be available to the public when it drops on Saturday, January 18. Besides these A-listers, Beyoncé herself has also been teasing the line on her social media. She previously opened up about making a unisex collection.