Selena Gomez is riding high after the release of Rare. The 13-track album, which has received rave reviews, includes some of her most personal songs yet and she’s proud to finally be speaking out and singing her true feelings. In an intimate interview with Billboard, the 27-year-old singer opened up about making the album and about ~those~ rumored songs about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

©GettyImages Selena Gomez opened up about making her new album Raren

“I’ve said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything. I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me,” the star explained to the publication. “And I wouldn’t want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn’t want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person -- though that is who I am and I am proud of that. I was just done, you know? Just done being silent, and I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album,” she continued. “It wasn’t even a thought in my mind that I was doing the wrong thing.

The first song from the album she released was Lose You to Love Me, which debuted in October and rose to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Many speculated the song was about her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. “When I wrote the song Lose You to Love Me, I was kind of a mess. It was really difficult for me,” she revealed. “And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing. It was actually fun for me -- I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.”