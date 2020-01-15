We are only midway through January, and the year is already shaping up to be stellar for reggaetonero-turned-actor Nicky Jam. He is starring alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life, and it was just announced that he will be recognized for all of his contributions to Urbano music (spanning back to the ‘90s) at the second annual Premios Tu Música Urbano in Puerto Rico on March 5, 2020. If his coyness was any indication, it isn’t out of the question that he could appear with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show. “I don’t know, I mean, I [have] songs with Shakira,” he told HOLA! USA at the Bad Boys for Life premiere in Miami. “I mean who knows.”



Keep reading to see if Nicky could be saying adios to music and hello to Hollywood and what else is included in his 2020 plan.

©@nickyjampr Bad Boys for Life is the second film film credit for Urbano singer Nicky Jam

HOLA! USA: How does it feel to be part of such an iconic and well-loved franchise like Bad Boys?

Nicky Jam: “I feel that I’m truly blessed. I watched the first Bad Boys film 25 years ago when I was in Puerto Rico, and now I’m in the movie. It’s just unreal to be in a film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.”

This is your second Hollywood film credit. Is it safe to say that you’ve been bitten by the acting bug?

“Acting has been something that I have been wanting to do for some time. I have always taken an active role in the direction of all my music videos and have used that as a sort of training to prepare myself for this jump.”

It’s a new year — what can fans expect from you in 2020?

“2020 is a big year for me. I have the Bad Boys movie releasing as well as a new album and a new single with Daddy Yankee. It can’t be bigger than that!”