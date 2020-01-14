This week fans went into a frenzy after it was announced that Jennifer Lopez did not get an Oscars nomination for her role in Hustlers. But turns out, there was another Academy Award-level role that could’ve gone to JLo. In Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue, the 50-year-old superstar shared she turned down a famous role that earned the actress an Oscars nomination in 2003.

©Ethan James Green Jennifer Lopez turned down the lead role in Unfaithfuln

“There was a movie called Unfaithful. And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn’t all the way there,” the actress told the publication. The part, which was the lead opposite Richard Gere, ultimately went to fellow actress Diane Lane. Directed by Adrian Lyne, the role scored Diane her first (and only) Oscar nomination in 2003.

Loading the player...

The performer explained that the role went to the perfect actress, but she still thinks about the missed opportunity. “I should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn’t,” she shared. “Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that…I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do.”