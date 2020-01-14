Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato announces her first big performance since relapse

The 27-year-old singer is set to take the Grammys stage on January 26.

Demi Lovato is gearing up for a comeback performance! On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old singer revealed she is going to perform at the Grammys stage on Sunday, January 26. This event would mark the first time she performs live since she relapsed in July 2018. The star shared the news with her millions of fans with a new social media post.

Demi Lovato is performing at the 2020 Grammys

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she wrote alongside the picture that included the Grammys announcement that reads “Grammy Performer.” In the photo, the star is wearing a pair of bright joggers, a set of edgy combat boots and a pink blazer that features a dramatic tail. Demi previously teased fans she was going to be returning to music with a cryptic post that featured a blank black photo. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….,” she wrote on her feed.

Demi Lovato gets new and inspiring tattoo to celebrate she's a survivor

Demi has not performed live since suffering a drug overdose in 2018 and she stepped away from music after the near-fatal incident. "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she wrote following the overdose in a since deleted social media post. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

This marks the first time the singer will perform since her near-fatal overdose in 2018

Ahead of her comeback to the music scene, Demi has also made a return to acting. She’s currently starring in a three-episode stint on NBC’s Will and Grace. She’s also set to star opposite Will Ferrell in Netflix’s upcoming comedy Eurovision. Although Demi has kept hush about her music, fans can expect her to sing a new track come January 26. Stay tuned!

