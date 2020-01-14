Demi Lovato is gearing up for a comeback performance! On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old singer revealed she is going to perform at the Grammys stage on Sunday, January 26. This event would mark the first time she performs live since she relapsed in July 2018. The star shared the news with her millions of fans with a new social media post.

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato is performing at the 2020 Grammys

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she wrote alongside the picture that included the Grammys announcement that reads “Grammy Performer.” In the photo, the star is wearing a pair of bright joggers, a set of edgy combat boots and a pink blazer that features a dramatic tail. Demi previously teased fans she was going to be returning to music with a cryptic post that featured a blank black photo. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….,” she wrote on her feed.

Loading the player...

Demi has not performed live since suffering a drug overdose in 2018 and she stepped away from music after the near-fatal incident. "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she wrote following the overdose in a since deleted social media post. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”