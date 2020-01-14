The secret to a successful marriage is easier than you may think. At least, according to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The 39-year-old beauty has been married to football player Tom Brady since 2009 and they’re still living in marital bliss. The reason? Gisele gives him lots of “attention.” During a discussion with The Guardian, she opened up about her relationship and how she’s managed to keep the relationship successful for over the last 12 years.

Gisele Bündchen says the secret to her successful relationship with Tom Brady is giving him "attention."

“I’ve been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very… They want a lot of attention,” Gisele explained, adding that she gives the NFL star the attention he needs. “They’re like, they demand... They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends.” According to the supermodel, it’s also important to be fully present when speaking to your partner. “I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfillment, because they don’t have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged.”

The couple have two children together—Vivian Lake, seven and Benjamin, ten—and Gisele treats her children with the same respect. “It’s the same thing with my kids. When I’m with them, I’m with them, on the floor with them, talking with them, really listening to them,” she explained. “Same with my husband. I’m not picking up my phone or texting somebody or thinking about my laundry or my dogs.” Besides talking about her relationship, the Brazilian beauty also opened up about her struggle with anxiety and the major lifestyle changes she made to overcome her panic attacks.