Lele Pons put a smile on our faces once again with her latest social media post. Chayanne’s niece shared a stunning picture in a leopard-print swimsuit just before the photo shoot was ruined by an unexpected — and furry — guest, her adorable pet dog Toby! With her loose golden locks, red lips and a sexy pose, the 23-year-old influencer pleased her more than 38 million followers... but then... Ooops! Toby the poodle decided it was time to take over and you can see the result in the hilarious sequence of images.

©@lelepons Uh oh... Someone wants the spotlight, Lele!

It is not the first time Lele — whose real name is Eleonora Gabriela Pons Maronese — showed off her curves to her fans, something also inherited by her adorable four-legged ‘child’, as she explains in her caption: “Like mother, like son!!!”

While on the first photo the Venezuelan beauty looks absolutely gorgeous, in the second image, she is taken by surprise by Toby, who jumps on top on his owner with a clear mission in mind. The cute pooch who, like Lele, is also a social media star and has his own account needs to be the center of attention and if that means getting rid of his glamorous owner... then be it!