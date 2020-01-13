The list of nominees for the 92nd edition of the Oscars, which will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was recently released. Among the names that are set to win a golden statue is Antonio Banderas, who competes in the category for Best Actor due to his work in the film Pain and Glory, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas share a friendship of 25 years

It wasn’t long before congratulatory messages began to hit the 59-year-old actor. One of them was from his longtime friend of 25 years, Salma Hayek, who posted an emotional message on her social media account.

“After 20 years of knowing you, it’s great to see that you’re still thriving, congratulations on your Oscar nomination @AntonioBanderasOficial,” wrote Salma next to a photo of them circa 1995 when they starred in the film Desperado.

©@salmahayek Salma posted a photo of her and Antonio circa 1995

It should be noted that the actor who hails from Málaga aspires to win an Academy Award for the very first time. Until now, Antonio had been nominated five times for the Golden Globes, but never for the Oscars.

©GettyImages The Spanish actor is in the run for his first Oscar for his performance in Pain and Gloryn

With this accomplishment, Antonio becomes the second Spanish actor who gets in the run for an Academy Award for Best Actor. The first was Javier Bardem for his performance in Before Nightfall (2000) and Biutiful (2010).