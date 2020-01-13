Fear not, RBD fans — hope is not yet lost. In a recent interview, RBD alum Maite Perroni shared that fans shouldn’t lose hope over seeing the iconic group singing and jamming out together on stage again. Maite also revealed that it’s a topic that has also been on the mind of other other bandmates Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher Uckermann and Alfonso Herrera. The question of a possible reunion was prompted by a photo that was shared of all six members together during 2019.
“I don’t know... Everyone is doing their own thing... There hasn’t been a formal proposal, nothing officially, to determine that everyone jumps back on...” explained Maite during the interview. But, she did add how the group has imagined the possibility of getting back together.
“There has always been the desire, but there hasn’t been anything concrete, nothing that has made anyone say ‘I’m ready! I’m going to stop everything I am doing professional or personally to get everything going for the reunion.’ It just hasn’t happened yet,” revealed the singer.
Maite reminisces on the time when she was part of one of the biggest and most important Latinx singing groups of early 2000s. She recalls, “You’re doing what you love, you’re working, you’re enjoying this adventure that you never thought was possible and that came to fruition in such a big way.”
“From there on, the rest was part of the process, it has been a part of history and I’ve also loved everything that came after, it was all wonderful — at 21-years-old, traveling everywhere with all the fans and everything that was a result was just incredible,” Maite shared.
Anahí and her mini RBD reunion
Anahí launched the podcast ¿Están Ahí?, where she’s been able to cover a myriad of topics as well as invite her former bandmates from the group to join on some of her episodes. One time, Anahí had fellow member Christian Chávez on, and they shared and recalled many of their memories from that life-changing experience -- they even shared pictures! Upon seeing the pictures of the two of them, Maite reached out to her friend wanting to be part of the fun as well.
Thankfully, Anahí agreed to let Maite in on the fun and uploaded a picture of the three of them on her personal social media profile giving fans everywhere hope. Although no one knows if the mini reunion was for the expecting mother’s podcast or something more, fans loved it.