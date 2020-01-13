Fear not, RBD fans — hope is not yet lost. In a recent interview, RBD alum Maite Perroni shared that fans shouldn’t lose hope over seeing the iconic group singing and jamming out together on stage again. Maite also revealed that it’s a topic that has also been on the mind of other other bandmates Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher Uckermann and Alfonso Herrera. The question of a possible reunion was prompted by a photo that was shared of all six members together during 2019.

©@anahi The former bandmates surprised all their fans with a picture together years after their split in 2009

“I don’t know... Everyone is doing their own thing... There hasn’t been a formal proposal, nothing officially, to determine that everyone jumps back on...” explained Maite during the interview. But, she did add how the group has imagined the possibility of getting back together.



“There has always been the desire, but there hasn’t been anything concrete, nothing that has made anyone say ‘I’m ready! I’m going to stop everything I am doing professional or personally to get everything going for the reunion.’ It just hasn’t happened yet,” revealed the singer.



Maite reminisces on the time when she was part of one of the biggest and most important Latinx singing groups of early 2000s. She recalls, “You’re doing what you love, you’re working, you’re enjoying this adventure that you never thought was possible and that came to fruition in such a big way.”