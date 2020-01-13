Another one bites the dust. Cory Booker announced he’s no longer running for the 2020 Presidential election and his lady Rosario Dawson is here for support. Soon after the New Jersey state senator revealed he was stepping down, the actress and activist took to social media to show him some love with words of encouragement. “Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday,” she wrote. “On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

©GettyImages Rosario showed her support to the politician

On Monday, January 13, the politician reportedly held a staff call at his campaign headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. According to NBC News, who obtained an email to supporters, Cory said the following message: "It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory."

He continued, “Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington."

©GettyImages The famous couple are going strong

Throughout his campaign, the Briarpatch actress was supportive of her man, and even shared she would help tackle youth homelessness if she were to become First Lady. "The growing homeless youth crisis is happening in Atlanta, in New Mexico where I just was, and here in California,” she told InStyle. “These bloating situations are not just happening all across these cities but all across this nation, and this planet, and it’s only going to continue to get worse. We need to have a plan," she added.