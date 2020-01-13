Just when you thought Cardi B was at the height of her career, the rapper may switch things up to start over as a politician. At least that’s what she led us to believe when she took to social media and wrote, “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.” The Grammy-award winning rapper continued by explaining the reasoning behind the sudden thought.

©GettyImages Cardi says she would go back to school to be part of Congress

“Like I was watching war documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have, you need people!” She continued, “How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

The I Like It rapper didn’t get too in depth and said she preferred talking about it some other day. “I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day,” she said.

©GettyImages Cardi B has shown interest in politics in the past

However, the mom-of-one is aware she will need to get her studies in check if she wants to make it to Capitol Hill one day. “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up, I can be part of Congress,” she said. “I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”