It’s no secret Colombian singer Juanes has a full mane of hair to work with—and now his 14-year-old daughter Paloma is getting in on the styling fun. In his latest social media post, the 47-year-old star shared a picture of himself getting his hair done by his daughter. And by the way, it wasn’t just any hairdo—Juanes got a set of French braids during his beauty session.

©@juanes Juanes shared a sweet photo of his 14-year-old daughter braiding his hair

“Sábado,” he captioned the sweet photo, which translates to “Saturday.” In the photo, the singer is sitting on the floor in front of his daughter while she sits above him braiding his long hair. Also in the picture is their family dog Pluto the goldendoodle, who is lounging on top of Juanes. Many celebrities took to the comments section to praise the father-daughter duo, including Chilean singer Mon Laferte who simply wrote “Amo,” or “Love.”

Besides braiding hair, Juanes’ two daughters also like to keep their dad in line when it comes to listening to today’s popular artists. Last year, the Colombian star teamed up with Alessia Cara for their hit song Querer Mejor. "I really like that because I feel so inspired to work with new artists and people that are doing something special and new and different,” he previously told ET about his daughters Paloma and Luna introducing him to new singers.