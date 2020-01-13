The countdown is on and everyone is getting ready for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, in the beautiful Miami, FL — especially superstar Latina Jennifer Lopez. In between glamorous red carpets for award season, the Baila Conmigo singer is finding time to rehearse for her history-making performance with fellow Latina and global star Shakira during the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show. Not only has Jennifer been diligent about getting in rehearsal time to ensure the performance is flawless, but so have her cutest and most excited backup dancers to date.

In the video, which was filmed by the Let's Get Loud singer herself, you see the young ladies who will be sharing the stage with her and her choreographer performing a dance for an On The Floor challenge that she is sharing with her fans. Jennifer has asked her fans to submit videos of themselves performing the dance so that she can share her favorite ones later.

News that the dynamic duo that are JLo and Shakira first broke on Thursday, September 26, 2019, causing quite the uproar as this would be the first time that two Latinas would be taking centerstage at one of the United States’ most watched sporting event of the year. Since then, we’ve been getting tidbits of information and lots of #BossChica love between the two performers. Fiancé Alex Rodriguez has also gotten in on the fun and has also shared some behind-the-scenes videos as well.