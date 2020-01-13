Selena Gomez’s year is off to an exciting start with the release of her new album (the first in four years!) Rare. On Friday, January 10, the Lose You to Love Me singer blessed fans with the debut of the music video for the title track, and in the process, we finally got a glimpse at her latest tattoo which commemorates her 2017 kidney transplant. The 27-year-old first gave news about her latest ink during an interview with Capital FM in December.

Although her tattoo isn’t fully visible, at the beginning of the whimsical, nature-themed clip, Selena raises her arms above her head where one can catch sight of the artwork. “I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant,” she said during the interview, referring to her right arm. “And I did that with the girl that gave me her kidney.”

The Texan-born beauty shared another look at the tattoo when she posted a photo on her social media account and captioned it with, “So my rare video is out! So I’m posting a few pics from that day.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced she’d received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raísa in September 2017, but has never confirmed the exact date.

Next to a carousel featuring a photo of them holding hands and one of their stomach, Selena wrote: “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”