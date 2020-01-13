Serena Williams is back in the winner’s circle after her latest tennis match at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. She won 6-3 and 6-4 against Jessica Pegula and went on to donate the prize money of $43,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts currently going on. This win is momentous for the four-time Olympic medal holder as it is her first title win since having her daughter Olympia Ohanian in September 2017.

The mother-of-one shared two photos and a video of herself after having won the award and you can clearly see the look of utter pride and accomplishment on her face. In the video, she is doing a cartwheel in the back as Jarmere Jenkins, her training partner, is holding the trophy in his hands. Fans immediately flocked to Serena’s personal social media page to congratulate her on her amazing win. Her two posts garnered a combined 8,472 comments, over 444,000 likes and over one million video views. Superstar singer Ciara commented “Proud of you mama,” while famous friend and actress Lala Anthony shared “Yes!!!!”