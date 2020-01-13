The 2020 Oscars nominations are out, and after much buzz surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s role as Ramona in Hustlers, the finally verdict is here: JLo was not on the list of nominees. It’s no surprise fans of the star are not having it, and many are taking to social media to express their thoughts on the situation. While some are calling out the lack of diversity, others are simply upset the Waiting for Tonight singer wasn’t given a nod for her work in the biopic.
The 50-year-old star did however take home an award for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday, January 11 at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée took to the stage and gave an inspiring speech to all the ladies out there. She said, “We women banded together and every time we heard no — which was often — we pushed even harder.”
She added: “We are only as big as we allow ourselves to dream, and the possibilities are limitless.”
No Jennifer Lopez nomination for an Oscar!!! I'm beyond upset. #nojlo#notwatchingtheoscars— 🇵🇷 ʝυѕт å gιɾℓ 🇵🇷 (@hijadelsol90) January 13, 2020
#nojlo again , first Selena now hustlers, #teamjlohttps://t.co/4EnvWYBR5H— moonflower (@kimnieve) January 13, 2020
Let's see the Academy Award snubs:— Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) January 13, 2020
- Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)
- Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
- Greta Gerwig
- Jennifer López (Hustlers)
- Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
- George Mackay (1917)
- Knives Out (Best Picture)
- Ana de Armas (Knives Out)#OscarNomspic.twitter.com/hwIo9XZXnr
In 2020, the Academy forgot that the following people exist:— Tate saved Nien Nunb! (@TatePuft2) January 13, 2020
Adam Sandler
Lupita Nyong'o
Awkwafina
Jennifer Lopez
Taron Egerton
Christian Bale
Eddie Murphy
Robert Pattinson
Jimmie Fails
Sterling K. Brown
Willem Dafoe#Oscars2020pic.twitter.com/FhesdLp6X4
"J.lo" and "jennfier Lopez" BOTH are trending after the oscar snub with almost 10K tweets for each name. The power she has #Oscars2020pic.twitter.com/sFMRYSYGbH— hasson (@FeelinSoHaram) January 13, 2020
Mariah snubbed for Grammys with Caution and JLo snubbed for oscars...We really stan snubbed legends— Mason | Loverboy Deserved #1 (@blackoutbaby09) January 13, 2020
I bet they invite Jennifer lopez and awkwafina to present awards during the telecast— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 13, 2020
And lulu wang and lorene Scafaria too. #Oscars2020
Scarlett Johansson got double nominated when Jennifer Lopez or any of the Parasite cast could have taken supporting #Oscars#Oscars2020pic.twitter.com/BufCYggq3B— b (@CyberHarpie) January 13, 2020
No JLO? Does this smell like white privilege? It 100% does #Oscars2020#OscarsSOWHITEhttps://t.co/oegkBI4cCP— hector (@hectorjalonM) January 13, 2020