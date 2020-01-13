The 2020 Oscars nominations are out, and after much buzz surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s role as Ramona in Hustlers, the finally verdict is here: JLo was not on the list of nominees. It’s no surprise fans of the star are not having it, and many are taking to social media to express their thoughts on the situation. While some are calling out the lack of diversity, others are simply upset the Waiting for Tonight singer wasn’t given a nod for her work in the biopic.

The 50-year-old star did however take home an award for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday, January 11 at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée took to the stage and gave an inspiring speech to all the ladies out there. She said, “We women banded together and every time we heard no — which was often — we pushed even harder.”

She added: “We are only as big as we allow ourselves to dream, and the possibilities are limitless.”

Scroll down to see how people are standing up for JLo.