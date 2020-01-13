On Monday morning, the 2020 Oscars nominations were announced. Stars John Cho and Issa Rae presented this year’s nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, which saw lots of surprises and snubs. Joker led the pack with a total of 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, while foreign film Parasite also earned high praise with six nominations, including Best Picture.

Of course, there were also plenty of snubs. Greta Gerwig did not get nominated for Best Director in the male-dominated category for Little Women. Meanwhile, superstar Jennifer Lopez also got left out of the nominations for her role in Hustlers.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees!

©GettyImages The 92nd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 9.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister