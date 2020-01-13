With long, straight dark locks and an oriental-inspired headpiece and makeup, Shakira looks strikingly different in the new photo she has released on social media. Smouldering in a sexy pale pink feathered number, the singer turns into a beautiful swan to announce the release of ‘Me gusta’, her new collaboration with Karol G’s boyfriend Anuel AA, a catchy song that is going to make their fans hit the dance floor!

©@shakira Shakira looks stunning with long, straight dark hair

“New music coming your way, stay tuned!,”says the 42-year-old who will soon perform in one of the most important sports events in the world. Shakira along with Jennifer Lopez will star in the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on February, 2. “I think the message is gonna be "Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am,” she said talking about the show, “And being at the Super Bowl is the proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I'm gonna be there, giving it all.”